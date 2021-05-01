3D Cell Culture Market Expected to Reach $4,691 Million, Globally by 2022

The Global 3D Cell Culture Market was valued at $765 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $4,691 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2016 to 2022. Cancer research segment held nearly one-third of the total market in 2015.

A 3D cell culture is an in vitro technique where cells can grow in an artificially created environment, which closely resemble the structure and functioning of the native tissues, thus stimulating normal differentiation, morphology, and behavior of cells. The growth of 3D cell culture market is driven by the technological advancements such as development of improved scaffold-based & scaffold-free products, increase in research-related activities, and rise in demand for organ transplantations. The collaborations between companies, hospitals, and academic institutions have led to launch of new products, which further boost the market growth. In addition, stringent regulations against use of animal models for various pharmaceutical and diagnostic tests fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals and budget restrictions for research-related activities restrain the market growth.

Cancer research is anticipated to dominate the global 3D cell culture market throughout the analysis period. This is because the behavior of the cancer cells grown in 3D culture is similar to the cells that grow in vivo. Thus, 3D cell culture allows researchers to study various tumor characteristics such as hypoxia, dormancy, and anti-apoptotic behavior. The R&D activities in oncology have rapidly increased, owing to the multiple advantages of 3D cell culture.

North America dominated the 3D cell culture market, governing around two-fifths of the global market value in 2015, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Advancements in various healthcare applications such as cancer and tissue engineering fuel the market growth. For instance, in 2016, a Canadian scientist created a miniature lattice structure called AngioChip that is anticipated to be used to grow human tissues outside the body. This person-on-a-chip technology is used to test the effects of drugs on human tissues.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Among product type, micro-chips segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Republic of South Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4%.

Cancer research application dominated the global 3D cell culture market throughout the analysis period.

U.S. was the largest market in 2015, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2022.

Academic institutes segment is projected to dominate throughout 2022.

Key players profiled in this report include 3D Biotek, LLC, Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Synthecon, Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VWR Corporation.

