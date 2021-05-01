3D Medical Imaging Services Market by Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The global 3D medical imaging services market was valued at $149,492 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $236,809 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. 3D imaging is a revolutionary optical imaging technology, which provides enhanced images on 2D platforms. These images are enhanced by the use of 3D image sensors and displays. The emergence of this imaging technique has allowed medical professionals to generate an in-depth image of suspect for better diagnosis. In addition, the technology is being applied in several noninvasive medical procedures such as ultrasound and tomography. Improved imaging and better viewing experience provided by this technology are the major attributes, which fuel its demand.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global 3D medical imaging services market are increase in need for point-of-care imaging and surge in demand for enhanced optical images for better diagnosis of diseases and disorders. However, insufficiency of medical infrastructure, especially in the developing economies and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of improved data storage and information sharing systems such as medical cloud is anticipated to provide create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global 3D medical imaging services market is segmented based on technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of technique, the market is categorized into ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. X-ray segment is further segmented into radiography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy. The applications covered in the study include oncology, cardiology, orthopedic, and others. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technique

Ultrasound

X-ray

Radiography

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy

MRI

Others

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

GE Company (GE Healthcare)

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic

Planmeca

Materialise NV

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Carestream Health

The Esaote Group

Canon Inc.

