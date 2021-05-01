Acetyls Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Forecasts Year From 2019 To 2023

Acetyls Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global acetyls market are;

BP p.l.c. (Europe)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

HELM AG (Germany)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

DowDuPont (US)

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. (India)

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. (India)

Sipchem (Saudi Arabia)

Acetyls Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the high demand for acetyls in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and paints & coatings industries. Major contributing countries to this market include China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia. The high disposable per capita income and the rise in working population is a major driver of the market growth in the region.

The high demand for acetyls in paints & coatings, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals industries is expected to drive the market in the European and North American region.

Acetyls Market Segmentation:

The global acetyls market has been segmented by product type, application, and region.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, paints, inks, & coatings, waxes, furniture, and others. The rise in working population and the high disposable income of the consumers has resulted in an increased demand for ready-to-eat food, which is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for generic drugs on the backdrop of increasing geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle of younger generation propels the demand for acetyls in pharmaceuticals application.

