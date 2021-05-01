Advanced Polymer Composites 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.81% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Advanced Polymer Composites Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

— Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2017

Composites are materials made up of a matrix which contain reinforcement agents. Advanced polymer composites consist of a variety of short and continuous fibers that are bound together by a polymer matrix. The reinforcement agents provide strength and stiffness to the composite material, and the ability to carry the high mechanical load. Thus, they consist of a larger quantity of high-performance continuous fibers to assist in the transferring loads between the fibers. Based on the mechanical properties and cost, the polymer composites are divided into two types — advanced polymer composites and reinforced plastics.

The analysts forecast the global advanced polymer composites market to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced polymer composites market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Covestro

• Hexcel

• Koninklijke Ten Cate

• SGL Group

• Solvay

Other prominent vendors

• 3B-the fibreglass company

• DuPont

• GKN

• Gurit

• TEIJIN

• Toray Industries

• TPI Composites

Market driver

• Increasing use of composites by Boeing and Airbus

Market challenge

• Advanced polymer composites are expensive

Market trend

• Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Global glass advanced polymer composites market — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global carbon advanced polymer composites market — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global aramid advanced polymer composites market — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global advanced polymer composites market for aerospace industry — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global advanced polymer composites market for automotive industry — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global advanced polymer composites market for energy industry — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global advanced polymer composites market for marine industry — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global advanced polymer composites market for other industries — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Global advanced polymer composites market in the Americas — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global advanced polymer composites market in EMEA — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global advanced polymer composites market in APAC — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials

• Increased production capacity of automotive industry in APAC

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Covestro

• Hexcel

• Koninklijke Ten Cate

• SGL Group

• Solvay

..…..Continued

