Biofertilizer Market Trend Evaluation & Future Forecast during the Period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Biofertilizer Market -By Form (Pure & mixed liquid fermentations, Dispersible Granule, Pellet, Powder) By Type (Nitrogen-fixing, Phosphate-solubilizing, Potash-mobilizing, Others) By Micro-Organism (Azotobacter, Rhizobium, Azospirillum, Cyanobacteria, Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria & Fungi, Rhizobacteria, Others) By Application (Soil Treatment, Seed, Treatment, Others) By Crop (Fruits & Vegetables, Pulses & Oilseeds, Cereal & Grains, Fiber Crops, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Biofertilizer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Biofertilizer Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 1,943.7 Million by the end of 2023 from USD 812.6 Million in 2017. Factors such as increasing demand for organic foods coupled with positive growth of organic food industry is likely to spearhead current and future growth prospects. Further, encouragement by the government agencies is spurring the growth of global Biofertilizer Market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the harmful impact of chemical fertilizers is believed to be a major driving factor in the upcoming years.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/27

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of biofertilizer market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Form

– Pure & mixed liquid fermentations

– Dispersible Granule

– Pellet

– Powder

By Type

– Nitrogen-fixing

– Phosphate-solubilizing

– Potash-mobilizing

– Others

By Micro-organism

– Azotobacter

– Rhizobium

– Azospirillum

– Cyanobacteria

– Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria & Fungi

– Rhizobacteria

– Others

By Application

– Soil Treatment

– Seed Treatment

– Others

By Crop

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Pulses & Oilseeds

– Cereal & Grains

– Fiber Crops

– Others



By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market Key Players such as

– Sigma AgriScience

– Bayer Crop Science

– Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

– Bio Green USA, Inc.

– Fertoz Ltd.

– Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

– Sushila Bio-Fertilizer Company (SuBiCo) Pvt. Ltd

– Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

– Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

– Lallemand Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities..

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/biofertilizer-market-2017

Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Biofertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Biofertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Biofertilizer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Biofertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Biofertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Biofertilizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Biofertilizer Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Biofertilizer Market 2017

7.2. Global Biofertilizer Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Biofertilizer Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Biofertilizer Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Biofertilizer Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Biofertilizer Market

11. Global Biofertilizer Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/27



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com