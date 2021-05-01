Bioplastic Composites Market for Injection Molding Market research available in new report

Bioplastics are derived from renewable feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and cellulose. The preference towards bio-based plastics has increased significantly, due to their eco-friendly nature, abundant availability of renewable feedstocks, and favorable government policies the aid the use of bioplastics in various industries. Moreover, bioplastics are widely applicable in rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textiles, consumer goods, agriculture, construction, electrical & electronics, and other industries. Furthermore, the fusion of bio-resources such as plant-derived natural fibers into bioplastic composite structures has gained traction in designing and engineering of bioplastic composites. The natural fibers used in the bioplastics help to enhance the specific properties such as stiffness & thermal behavior, reduce the price of bioplastics, improve the bio-based share of bioplastics, and refine their recyclability.

Environment-friendly properties of bioplastics and their high consumer acceptance significantly drive the growth of the global bioplastic market for injection molding. Furthermore, favorable government policy towards the use of bioplastics and adequate accessibility of renewable raw material sources fuel the market growth. However, high cost of bioplastics and their limited performance restrain the growth of the bioplastic composites market. On the contrary, decrease in dependency on petroleum resource and increase in R&D activities for bioplastic are expected to provide lucrative future opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the global bioplastic composites market for injection molding on the basis of polymer, fiber type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on polymer, the market is bifurcated into natural polymer and synthetic polymer. Natural polymer is further classified into polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), polylactic acid (PLA), and others, whereas synthetic polymer is subsegmented into epoxy, polypropylene, and others. By fiber type, the market is divided into wood fiber composites and non-wood fiber composites. The wood fiber composites segment is further categorized into hardwood and softwood, while non-wood fiber composites is divided into flax, hemp, jute, and others. Depending on end-user industry, the market is fragmented into transportation, electrical & electronics, building & construction, aerospace & defense, consumer goods and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Arkema, Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Natureworks LLC, Corbion NV, Dow Chemical Company, and Solvay SA, Braskem.

