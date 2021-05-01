Bioplastics Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

Bioplastics are the family of products derived from the renewable feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and cellulose. Eco-friendly nature, availability of renewable feedstocks and favorable government policies were the prime reason for manufacturers to shift toward bio-based plastics. Increase in adoption of biodegradable products and improvement in scope of bioplastics in the end-user industries are the key factors that drive the growth of the bioplastics market. However, its high production cost and comparatively lower performance standard than traditional plastics hampers the market growth to a certain extent.

Bioplastics are consumed across a wide range of industries such as rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textile, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, automotive, electronics, building & construction, and others. In 2017, the adoption of bioplastics in rigid packaging was highest and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018 to 2024. Bioplastics possess properties such as gloss, barrier effect, antistatic behavior, and printability, thereby making it suitable for rigid packaging application. Furthermore, packaging industries have substantial curiosity for the biodegradability as there is an increase in demand for packaging, resulting in accumulation of waste. Therefore, packaging industry consumes bioplastics to decrease or recycle the accumulated waste products.

By type, the bioplastics market is bifurcated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable bioplastics. Furthermore, biodegradable is segmented into polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), starch blend, polyester (PBAT & PBS), and cellulose acetate. Non-biodegradable is divided into epoxy, polyurethane, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others (polyamide (PA), polyethylene (PE), ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM), and polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT)).

Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Europe was the highest contributor to the bioplastic market. European policy makers support European bioplastics manufactures and increase in adoption in Germany, Italy, and the UK are the key factors responsible for the growth of the bioplastics market in Europe.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest producing market and the consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during 2018-2024 in terms of value contributing to the huge investments made by the world giants in the region. Competitive Intelligence on few prominent manufacturers of bioplastics provide key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the bioplastics market. The years, 2012 and 2013, have played a significant role to formulate different strategies and thus help build a strong base for the market expansion. The top players adopt some key developmental strategies such as partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint venture, merger, and product launch for smoothening the operation and retaining their competitiveness in the market.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report are Novamont S.p.A., BASF SE, Natureworks LLC, Corbion PuracN.V., Braskem S.A., SECOSecos Group Ltd., Biome Technolgies Plc, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Innovia Films Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

