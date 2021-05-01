Carbon Fiber Market Growth, Trend, Insights, Revenue Status & Forecast

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material (PAN-based carbon fiber, Pitch-based & Rayon-based carbon fiber), Type (Continuous, Long, and Short), Form (Composite and Non-composite) and End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Sports/Leisure, Wind Turbines, Molding & Compounds, Automotive, Pressure Vessels, Civil Engineering, Marine, Pultrusion Misc., Misc. Consumer, Sailing/Yacht Building, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Carbon Fiber Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global carbon fiber market was valued at $2,766 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $5,991 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to reach 197 kilotons by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%. It is segmented based on raw material, type, form, end-use industry, and geography. The demand for carbon fiber has increased owing to its increased use in wind turbines, automotive, sailing/yacht building, marine, and aerospace & defense industry.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3951

Based on the raw material, the market is bifurcated into pan-based and pitch-based & rayon-based carbon fiber. Pan-based carbon fiber segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the future. Based on the type, the market is divided into continuous, long, and short carbon fibers. Continuous carbon fiber dominated the market in 2017 and is also projected to register the highest growth rate. Aerospace & defense, sports/leisure, wind turbines, molding compounds, automotive, pressure vessels, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., misc. consumer, and sailing/yacht building are the various end-use industries for this market. Aerospace & defense segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2017, whereas the wind turbine segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR. Increased penetration of carbon fiber in the automotive industry and rise in demand for carbon fiber in aerospace & defense sector drive the market growth. However, the growth of carbon fiber market is restricted owing to its high prices & unavailability.

The companies profiled in the report are as follows:

– Toray Industries Inc.

– SGL Carbon SE

– Solvay SA

– Cytec Industries Inc.

– Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

– Hyosung Corporation

– Teijin Limited

– DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V.

– OJSC “”Svetlogorskkhimvolokno””

– Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global carbon fiber market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

– It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 to assist the stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

– A detailed analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of carbon fiber in different applications across various industries.

– Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices, strategies, and developments followed by key business players across the geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY RAW MATERIAL

– Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

– Pitch-Based & Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

BY TYPE

– Continuous Carbon Fiber

– Long Carbon Fiber

– Short Carbon Fiber

BY FORM

– Composite

– Non-Composite

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

– Aerospace & Defense

– Sports/Leisure

– Wind Turbines

– Molding & Compounds

– Automotive

– Pressure Vessels

– Civil Engineering

– Marine

– Pultrusion Misc.

– Misc. Consumer

– Sailing/Yacht Building

– Others (Misc. Energy, Oil & Gas, Medical and Industrial Rollers)

BY GEOGRAPHY

– North America – U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe – UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific – China

– Korea

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA – Brazil

– Argentina

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest Of LAMEA

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/carbon-fiber-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.3. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets, by end-use industry

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in penetration of carbon fiber components in automotive industry

3.4.1.2. Government regulations for emission control

3.4.1.3. Rise in demand for high-performance carbon fiber in aerospace & defense

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High price of carbon fiber

3.4.2.2. Long production cycle and unavailability of carbon fibers

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in application of carbon fiber in wind turbines

3.4.3.2. Rise in use of carbon fiber in medical industry

3.5. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.6. PRODUCT BENCHMARKING

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. PAN-BASED CARBON FIBER

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. PITCH-BASED CARBON FIBER & RAYON-BASED CARBON FIBER

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. CONTINUOUS CARBON FIBER

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. LONG CARBON FIBER

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. SHORT CARBON FIBER

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL CARBON FIBER MARKET, BY FORM

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. COMPOSITE CARBON FIBER

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. NON-COMPOSITE CARBON FIBER

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3951

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com