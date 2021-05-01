Commercial Services Market to witness Huge Growth | Industry analysis and Forecast report

The commercial services market consists of the sales of commercial services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities for the day-to-day operations of other businesses or organizations. Examples include office facilities management services, travel arrangement services.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global commercial services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global commercial services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global commercial services market.

With companies focusing on core business operations, automated billing systems are widely being used to minimize billing errors and reduce costs. Automated systems generate and send electronic copies of the invoices directly to customers. Automated billing systems enable tracking of unpaid bills, automate payment reminders and recurring invoices, manage discounts and coupons, and creation of customized invoices. These systems also generate real time reports on sales, orders, budgets that help track business performance. Many software as a service providers are offering CRM applications which offer solutions for billing, sales and other functions in an organization. Some of the popular automated billing systems include Zoho Invoice, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Invoice2go and Intacct.

Scope of the report:

Companies Mentioned: Adecco Group, Randstad Holding, Manpower Inc, Waste Management Inc, Iss A/S

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, commercial services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Commercial Services Market Characteristics

4. Market Product Analysis

5. Market Supply Chain

6. Market Customer Information

7. Commercial Services Market Trends and Strategies

8. Commercial Services Market Size and Growth

9. Market Regional Analysis

10. Commercial Services Market Segmentation

11. Market Segments

12. Commercial Services Market Metrics

13. Asia-Pacific Commercial Services Market

14. Western Europe Commercial Services Market

15. Eastern Europe Commercial Services Market

16. North America Commercial Services Market

17. South America Commercial Services Market

18. Middle East Commercial Services Market

19. Africa Commercial Services Market

20. Commercial Services Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Market

22. Market Background: Services Market

23. Recommendations

24. Appendix

25. Copyright and Disclaimer

