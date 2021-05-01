Computer Vision – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of a Computer Vision on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the computer vision market, by segmenting it based on component, by application, by end- user and regional demand. Robust artificial development in the past several years propels the growth for the computer vision market. Increasing adoption of AI in commercial sectors and growing usage of consumer electronic devices is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of computer vision in end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, government and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by component, by application, and by end-users in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289693-global-computer-vision-market-by-component-hardware-software

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Computer Vision at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the computer vision market.

The report provides the size of the computer vision market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global computer vision market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Computer Vision has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the computer vision, split into regions. Based on, component, application, and by end-user we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for computer vision. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of computer vision product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Autoliv Inc., Cognex Corporation, Facebook Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, National Instruments Corporation and PlayfulVision.

The global computer vision has been segmented into:

Global Computer Vision Market: By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Computer Vision Market: By Application

• Automotive

• Electronic devices

• Surveillance and security

• Others

Global Computer Vision Market: By End-user

• Healthcare center

• Research organization

• Government

• Consumer

• others

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/476223904/computer-vision-global-industry-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2025

Global Computer Vision Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3289693-global-computer-vision-market-by-component-hardware-software

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL COMPUTER VISION MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL COMPUTER VISION MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 COMPONENT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS %, (2017)

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL COMPUTER VISION , BY COMPONENT

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 HARDWARE

5.3 SOFTWARE

5.4 SERVICE

6 GLOBAL COMPUTER VISION , BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 AUTOMOTIVE

6.3 ELECTRONIC DEVICES

6.4 SURVEILLANCE AND SECURITY

6.5 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL COMPUTER VISION MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 CONSUMER

7.3 HEALTHCARE CENTER

7.4 RESEARCH ORGANIZATION

7.5 GOVERNMENT

7.6 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL COMPUTER VISION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL COMPUTER VISION MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 AUTOLIV INC.

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 COMPONENTS & SERVICES

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 COGNEX CORPORATION

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.3.2 COMPONENTS & SERVICES

9.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 FACEBOOK INC.

9.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.4.2 COMPONENTS & SERVICES

9.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.5 GOOGLE LLC

9.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.5.2 COMPONENTS & SERVICES

9.5.3 KEY STRATEGY