Connected Home Appliance Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

his report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— This report studies the global Connected Home Appliance market status and forecast, categorizes the global Connected Home Appliance market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Connected home appliances are smart electronic appliances having internet connectivity, which can be accessible from any remote location using mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets and laptops.

The classification of Connected Home Appliance includes Security Appliances, Laundry Appliances, Water Treatment Appliances, Kitchen Appliances and other.

The global Connected Home Appliance market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Honeywell

Comcast

ARRIS

Haier (GE)

AT&T

Whirlpool

Midea

Panasonic

SAMSUNG

SONY

LG

Hisence

Electrolux

Philips

Gree

TCL

Arcelik

Changhong

SKYWORTH

Meling

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Security Appliances

Laundry Appliances

Water Treatment Appliances

Kitchen Appliances

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Offline Channel

Online Channel

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Connected Home Appliance capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Connected Home Appliance manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

