Core Banking Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Commercial or retail banks use what is known as core banking software which record and manage the transactions made by the banks’ customers to their accounts.
This report focuses on the global Core Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Core Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP SE
Oracle
Infosys
FIS
Capgemini
Tata Consultancy Services
Temenos Group
Finastra
Unisys
HCL Technologies
Infrasoft Technologies
Fiserv
Jack Henry & Associates
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Banks
Private Banks
Corporate Banks
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Core Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Core Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Core Banking Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Core Banking Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Retail Banks
1.5.3 Private Banks
1.5.4 Corporate Banks
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP SE
12.1.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.1.4 SAP SE Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Infosys
12.3.1 Infosys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.3.4 Infosys Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.4 FIS
12.4.1 FIS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.4.4 FIS Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 FIS Recent Development
12.5 Capgemini
12.5.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.5.4 Capgemini Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.6 Tata Consultancy Services
12.6.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.6.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.7 Temenos Group
12.7.1 Temenos Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.7.4 Temenos Group Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Temenos Group Recent Development
12.8 Finastra
12.8.1 Finastra Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.8.4 Finastra Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Finastra Recent Development
12.9 Unisys
12.9.1 Unisys Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.9.4 Unisys Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Unisys Recent Development
12.10 HCL Technologies
12.10.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Core Banking Software Introduction
12.10.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Core Banking Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Infrasoft Technologies
12.12 Fiserv
12.13 Jack Henry & Associates
Continued….
