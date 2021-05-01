Data Monetization Market Demand, Scope, Future, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Data Monetization Market -By Offering (Platform, Services) By Application (Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Assessment, Operations, Finance, Equipment Monitoring, Others) By Vertical (Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, FMCG, Travel & Logistics, Retail, BFSI, Others) By Method (Direct Data Monetization, Indirect Data Monetization) By Organization Size (Large Organization, Small & Medium Enterprises) By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud Based) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Data Monetization Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Data Monetization Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 6,441.8 Million by the end of 2023 from USD 1,856.6 Million in 2017. Growing adoption of advanced data-driven decision-making platforms is providing cornerstone for the disruptive growth of data monetization market. Data monetization is increasingly used by various corporates to stay ahead of the competition. Further, increase in data volume provides stupendous potential for the growth of data monetization market. In 2017, North America represented the largest market. Asia Pacific is poised to record fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Data Monetization Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offering

– Platform

– Standalone

– Suite

– Services

By Application

– Sales & Marketing

– Supply Chain Assessment

– Operations

– Finance

– Equipment Monitoring

– Others

By Vertical

– Telecommunication

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– FMCG

– Travel & Logistics

– Retail

– BFSI

– Others

By Method

– Direct Data Monetization

– Indirect Data Monetization

By Organization Size

– Large Organization

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type

– On-premise

– Cloud Based

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market Key Players such as

– Accenture

– IBM

– Google LLC

– Infosys

– Tech Mahindra

– SAP SE

– Paxata, Inc.

– Ness

– Gemalto NV

– Cisco

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Data Monetization Market

3. Global Data Monetization Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Data Monetization Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Data Monetization Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

9.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t

10.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vertical

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical

11.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Method

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Method

12.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



