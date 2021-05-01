DevOps Platform 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The DevOps Platform industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible) and Atlassian among others.

DevOps has fundamentally changed the way an IT organization works and how it gets things done. Since its inception in 2009, DevOps (coined as the “new Cloud” by market) has been adopted at a rapid pace, evolving from a niche concept to an integral part of enterprise IT strategy. This fast pace in adoption was mainly due to the immediate value realization that DevOps helps business to build better-quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.

Today, the DevOps trend not only goes beyond technology implementation and management but also focuses on a positive organizational change brought across its processes, cultural shift, and security and compliance aspects of the DevOps platform.

Over the next 5 years, the DevOps market looks very positive, with many sources forecasting double-digit growth and a higher adoption rate as larger enterprises begin to understand the benefits DevOps can bring in terms of cost reduction and agility.