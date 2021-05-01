Digital PCR (dPCR) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Research Report 2019 New Document to its Studies Database

Pune, India – March 11, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Advanced dPCR (Digital PCR) technology provides higher accuracy and reproducibility than traditional PCR technology in the amplification and analysis of nucleic acids. The dPCR technology is an innovative PCR that allows amplification and directs quantification of nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with high precision. The dPCR technology is not dependent on the number of amplification cycles to quantify the initial sample amount and provides absolute quantification of nucleic acids. dPCR can analyze a small amount of sample and provide higher accuracy, precision, and efficiency than the conventional PCR technology.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the emergence of PCR solutions in the biomedical sector. The biomedical sector has increasingly adopted and applied PCR solutions such as dPCR due to the advantages and benefits regarding their features. dPCR is widely used for pathogen detection and microbiome analysis that require the detection and quantitation of low-abundance microorganisms in complex backgrounds. Moreover, the rapid growth of the biomedical sector in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of PCR solutions as they find high applicability in this field. This, in turn, will augment growth in the global dPCR market in the coming years.

The global Digital PCR (dPCR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital PCR (dPCR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital PCR (dPCR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix

Analytik Jena

ArcticZymes

Becton Dickinson

Bibby Scientific

bioMerieux

Biosearch Technologies

BIOTECON Diagnostics

Eppendorf

Exiqon

Formulatrix

Illumina

Integrated DNA Technologies

Promega

Sigma-Aldrich

Stilla Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Consumables

Instruments

Segment by Application

Drug discovery and development

Clinical diagnostics

Research

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital PCR (dPCR)

1.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Consumables

1.2.3 Instruments

1.3 Digital PCR (dPCR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Digital PCR (dPCR) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Drug discovery and development

1.3.3 Clinical diagnostics

1.3.4 Research

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

.

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital PCR (dPCR) Business

7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fluidigm

7.2.1 Fluidigm Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fluidigm Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 RainDance Technologies

7.3.1 RainDance Technologies Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 RainDance Technologies Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Abbott Laboratories

7.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Digital PCR (dPCR) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Digital PCR (dPCR) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued .

