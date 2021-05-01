Explore how Meat Testing Market is booming worldwide forecasts 2027 | ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited , Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Meat Testing Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

Meat testing is a process of executing with the intent of finding defects in various meats. It helps to analyze and identify the meat content of the products, including horse, beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and dog. Meat testing helps to minimize the risk of food fraud and ensure that product labeling is correct and compliant. It tests meat to verify that it is safe and authentic. Meat testing aids in improving the quality of the product because of consumer consciousness about health.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing cases of meat adulteration across the globe are driving the demand for meat testing market. Furthermore, the rise in the number of outbreaks due to contaminated meat worldwide is also projected to influence the meat testing market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for processed meat is also expected to have a robust impact on the meat testing market. Increasing consumer awareness about the safety of food products is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Companies Covered in this Report

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Meat Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of meat testing market with detailed market segmentation by target tested, sample type, technology, form and geography. The global meat testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading meat testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global meat testing market is segmented on the basis of target tested, sample type, technology and form. Based on target tested, the market is segmented into pathogens, species, gmos, allergens, mycotoxins, heavy metals, veterinary drug residues and others. On the basis of the sample type the market is segmented into meat, and seafood. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into traditional testing, and rapid testing. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into raw meat and processed meat.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global meat testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The meat testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting meat testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the meat testing market in these regions.

