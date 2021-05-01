Faucets Market Outlook, Opportunity And Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 – 2026 | AMR

Faucets are the metal and plastic plumbing fixture fittings more commonly known as a tap used for controlling the flow of water from a reservoir such as a tank or a pipeline by closing or opening an orifice. The application areas of faucets include bathrooms, kitchens, hotels, medical institutions, and others.

The faucets market gains worldwide popularity due to the growth in real estate industry leading to construction of residential and commercial buildings requiring faucets installation. Increase in disposable income of the consumers and the changes in consumer preferences and lifestyle, and exposure to international brands boost the faucets industry. Fragmented structure of the market because of the presence of various small and large vendors limits the growth. Increase in investment in industrial sector and growth in urban population are anticipated to make way for market growth in the coming years.

Top Market Players:

American Standard Brands (U.S.)

LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan)

Kohler Co. (U.S.)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (U.S.)

Paini (UK) Ltd. (UK)

Hansgrohe SE (German)

Spectrum Brands (U.S.)

Zucchetti Rubinetteria S.p.A (Italy)

Roca Sanitario S.A (Spain)

TOTO Ltd (Japan)

The faucets market is segmented on the basis of applications, product type, materials, and geography. The segmentation for application includes bathroom, kitchen, and others. By product type, it is bifurcated into electronic and manual. By materials, it is classified into metal and plastics (PTMT). Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the faucets market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

