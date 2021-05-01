Floating Production Systems Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

Floating production systems are used for drilling and production operations in oil and gas fields.

Ever increasing energy demand, increasing offshore new exploration and production activities, increasing investments in oil and gas industry are driving the market. On the flip side, environmental issues, reliability of the subsea units and costs associated with intervention operations are restraining the market from growth.

In 2018, the global Floating Production Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Floating Production Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Floating Production Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Nabors

Weatherford

Bumi Armada Berhad

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Keppel Offshore and Marine

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

SBM Offshore

Technip

Teekay

MHB

Samsung Heavy Industries

Reliance Naval and Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater

Market segment by Application, split into

FPSO

Tension Leg Platform

SPAR

Barge

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Floating Production Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Floating Production Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Floating Production Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Shallow Water

1.4.3 Deepwater

1.4.4 Ultra-deepwater

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Floating Production Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 FPSO

1.5.3 Tension Leg Platform

1.5.4 SPAR

1.5.5 Barge

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Floating Production Systems Market Size

2.2 Floating Production Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Floating Production Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Floating Production Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Floating Production Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Floating Production Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Floating Production Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Floating Production Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Floating Production Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Floating Production Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Floating Production Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Floating Production Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Floating Production Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Floating Production Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Floating Production Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Floating Production Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Floating Production Systems Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Floating Production Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Floating Production Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Floating Production Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Floating Production Systems Market Size by Application

……Continued

