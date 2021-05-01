Global Auto Insurance Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Auto insurance is insurance policy for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments, and personal injury protection

In 2018, the global Auto Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Assicurazioni Generali

Allstate

American International Group

Berkshire Hathaway Homestate

Zurich Insurance Group

Munich Re

Prudential

China Life Insurance Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Insurance Broker/Agency

Online

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Insurance Premium

Commercial Insurance Premium

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

