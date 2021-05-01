Global Automotive Service Maintenance & Repair Market Demand, Scope, Future, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market – By Offerings (Maintenance, Service, Repair) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) By Service Provider (Authorized Automotive Repair Shop, Independent Automotive Repair Shop) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Automotive Service Maintenance & Repair Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global automotive service, maintenance & repair market accounted for USD 416.4 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 528.4 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as increasing sale of vehicles and rising average driving miles are expected to foster the growth of automotive service, maintenance & repair market. Moreover, favorable government agencies regulations regarding pollution emission are also favoring the growth of the market. China, India, Japan, U.S., Germany and U.K. are believed to be key contributors to the growth of automotive service, maintenance & repair market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of automotive service, maintenance & repair market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offerings

– Maintenance

– Service

– Repair

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle



By Service Provider

– Authorized Automotive Repair Shop

– Independent Automotive Repair Shop

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Toyota

– Volkswagen Group

– Hyundai

– General Motors

– Ford

– Nissan

– Honda

– Suzuki

– Diamler

– BMW

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market

3. Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9.Global Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, Offering

9.4. Maintenance Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Service Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Repair Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

10.4. Passenger Car Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Automotive Service, Maintenance & Repair Market Segmentation Analysis, By Service Provider

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service Provider

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Service Provider

11.4. Authorized Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Independent Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Offering

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, Offering

12.2.1.4. Maintenance Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Service Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Repair Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

12.2.2.4. Passenger Car Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Light Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Heavy Commercial Vehicle Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Service Provider

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Service Provider

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Service Provider

12.2.3.4. Authorized Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Independent Automotive Repair Shop Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.3.1. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



