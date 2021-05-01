Global Breast Pumps Market is projected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025

Global Breast Pumps Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the global Breast Pumps Market was valued at USD 0.68 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Breast Pumps?

Breast pump is the device that is used for extracting and collecting milk from the breast of the lactating women. Feeding mother’s milk to infant offers various benefits, as breast milk consists of essential antibodies that help the baby to develop a strong immune system and further decreases the chances of disease occurrences. Brest pumps is also useful in boosting supply of milk and helpful for the working mothers to store the milk for the infant. Growing rate of employment among women and increasing birth rates in emerging and underdeveloped economies have fuelled the growth of the breast pump market.

Global Breast Pumps Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing number of new born across the globe, technological advancements, rising women employment and reimbursement availability have been driving the global breast pumps market. On the other hand, diseases & fertility-related issues and availability of breast milk substitutes might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Breast Pumps Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Breast Pumps Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Breast Pumps Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as meda AG, Ardo, Babybelle, Bailey Medical, Beldico, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co. Ltd., Freemie, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Willow. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Breast Pumps Market Segmentation, by Product

• Open System Breast Pump

• Closed System Breast Pump

Global Breast Pumps Market Segmentation, by Technology

• Electric Breast Pump

o Single Electric Breast Pump

o Double Electric Breast Pump

• Manual Breast Pump

Global Breast Pumps Market Segmentation, by End user

• Hospital

• Home Care

Global Breast Pumps Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

