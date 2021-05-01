Global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market 2019: Research in-Depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecast to 2025
Combined hormonal contraceptives are used to prevent pregnancies. They are also used in the treatment of acne vulgaris, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and irregular menstrual flow by blocking ovulation. These products are widely used by women of aged between 15 and 49 years.
The global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Actavis
Agile Therapeutics
Allergan
Bayer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
ANI Pharmaceuticals
Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Noven Pharmaceuticals
Johnson and Johnson
Mylan
Market size by Product
By age
15-24 years
25-34 years
35-44 years
Above 44 years
By drugs
Combined Oral Contraceptive Pills
Combined Injectable Birth Control
Combined Emergency Contraceptive Pills
By devices
Combined Vaginal Rings
Combined Transdermal Patches
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Household
Clinics
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Combined Hormonal Contraceptives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives :
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
