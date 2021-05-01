Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2025

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is the set of people, processes and technology focused on managing mobile devices, wireless networks, and other mobile computing services in a business context.

Enterprise Mobility Management solutions are increasingly being adopted in organizations across several industry verticals. The enterprise mobility management market is expected to witness a tremendous growth over the next 5 years, driven by the convergence of several factors such as expanding mobile workforce, leading to increasing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, rising security concerns, and proliferation of mobile apps, thus, the added necessity to ensure strict adherence to well-defined regulatory and compliance measures.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Mobility Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Mobility Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Mobility Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037189-global-enterprise-mobility-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

MobileIron

Symantec

Vmware

Amtel

Citrix Systems

Good Technology

Sap

Soti

Hyper Office

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smartphone

Laptop

Tablet

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

BFSI

Consumer goods and retail

Government and defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics

Telecom and IT

Travel and transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Mobility Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Mobility Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Smartphone

1.4.3 Laptop

1.4.4 Tablet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Consumer goods and retail

1.5.5 Government and defense

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Logistics

1.5.9 Telecom and IT

1.5.10 Travel and transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Mobility Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Mobility Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Enterprise Mobility Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size by Application

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4037189-global-enterprise-mobility-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)