Global Flooring Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the flooringmarket on globalas well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

Flooring goods are construction materials used to cover the floor area of buildings. A diversity of materials are used to produce flooring products such as carpets and rugs, wood, resilient, tile, stone and laminate flooring.Flooring products are available in a wide variety of price ranges and design alternatives. Mounting industrialization and urbanization in developing countries and renovation activities in developed countries is expected to offer productive opportunities to the flooring market throughout the forecast period.

The study provides a detailed view of the flooring market, by segmenting it based on material type, application, and regional demand. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The segmentation also includes material typesand applications in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global flooring market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of flooring.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the flooring marketat the global and regional levels.Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the flooring market.

The report provides the size of the flooringmarket in2016 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2024. The size of the global flooringis provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe,and Asia Pacific have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume and revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for flooringhas been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for flooringin each application for its respective functions. The global flooringmarket has been analyzed based on expected demand.Forecasts have been based on expected demand from flooringapplications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue and the volume oftheflooringmarket, split into regions.Based on materialtype, application, we have summed up the individual revenues and volume from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for flooring.The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates.Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and applicationand revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of flooringof several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Armstrong World Industries Inc., Forbo, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor, The Dixile Group and so on.

The global Flooringmarket has been segmented into:

Global Flooring Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Global Flooring Market: By MaterialType

• Carpets & rugs

• Resilient

• Tiles

• Wood

• Others (laminate, etc.)

Global Flooring Market: By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF FLOORING MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL FLOORING MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL FLOORING MARKET REVENUE, 2016 – 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL FLOORING MARKET, BYMATERIALTYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 CARPETS & RUGS

5.3 RESILANT

5.4 TILES

5.5 WOOD

5.6 OTHERS (LAMINATE, ETC)

6 GLOBAL FLOORING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 RESIDENTIAL

6.3 COMMERCIAL

6.4 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL FLOORING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

7.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.1.2 U.S.

7.1.3 CANADA

7.1.4 MEXICO

7.2 EUROPE

7.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.2.1.1 DRIVERS

7.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

7.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

7.2.2 ITALY

7.2.3 U.K

7.2.4 RUSSIA

7.2.5 SPAIN

Continued…….

