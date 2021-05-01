Global IBM Watson Services Market Research Report, Analysis, Share & Forecast By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” IBM Watson Services Market – By Services (AI Assistant, Data, Knowledge, Vision, Speech, Language, Empathy) By End Use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Telecommunication, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The IBM Watson Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global IBM Watson services market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 14.8 Billion by the end of 2023, driven by ongoing demand for cognitive computing in various industries. In addition, effective and process downtime features of IBM Watson is expected to fuel the market adoption in the upcoming years.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/35

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of IBM Watson services market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Services

– AI Assistant

– Data

– Knowledge

– Vision

– Speech

– Language

– Empathy

By End Use Industry

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Pharmaceutical

– Telecommunication

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

– IBM Corp.

– Accenture PLC

– TCS Ltd

– KPMG International

– Deloitte

– Capgemini SE

– Tech Mahindra

– Wipro

– DXC Technology

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/ibm-watson-services-market-2017

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global IBM Watson Services Market

3. Global IBM Watson Services Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global IBM Watson Services Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global IBM Watson Services Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global IBM Watson Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

9.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023



10. Global IBM Watson Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

10.4. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3. By Services

11.3.1. Introduction

11.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services

11.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Services

11.3.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/35



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com