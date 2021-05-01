Global In-App Advertising Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

In-app advertising is a form of advertising through smartphones wherein the advertisements are integrated into the mobile applications. With adaption of digital marketing and smartphones penetration worldwide, there are lucrative opportunities for in-app advertising worldwide.

The global in-app advertising market is primarily driven by the increasing smartphone penetration and increased use of various smart phone applications, which the consumers use regularly such as Facebook, WhatsApp among others. Among various smart phone applications, the messaging applications will have a significant effect on the in-app advertising market as the consumers use the messaging applications on a regular basis compared to other smartphone applications. It is expected that the smartphone messaging applications will gain a billion new users in the next few years, which in turn will drive the market for in-app advertising market globally. Moreover, the increase in the number of smart phone applications downloads from google play store, iOS store will also drive the market for in-app advertising market globally. However, the technicality issues like the testing of advertisements for in-app advertising for different smartphone software’s like android and iOS are time-consuming as both software’s display contents differently which might pose as a restraint to the in-app advertising market globally.

In 2018, the global In-App Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global In-App Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-App Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Chartboost

Flurry

Inmobi

Millennial media

Mopub

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standard Banner Ads

Interstitial Ads

Hyper-local Targeted Ads

Rich Media Ads

Video Ads

Native Ads

Market segment by Application, split into

Messaging

Gaming

Online Shopping

Ticketing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-App Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In-App Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-App Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

