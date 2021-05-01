Global Induction Furnace (IF) Industry Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 2019

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Induction Furnace (IF) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 113 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Induction furnace is an electrical furnace that facilitates melting of metal using induction heating. It is an energy-efficient and easily-controlled melting process, based on the heating effect of the electromagnetic field.

A typical induction furnace comprises inductor coil, shell, crucible, and cooling system, and a tilting mechanism for pouring the molten metal. The inductor coil generates magnetic flux as alternating current passes through it. It is the magnetic flux that creates the heating effect inside the furnace.

Induction furnace has emerged as a boon for small-scale metal manufacturers. It is smaller in size, when compared to Electric Arc Furnace, and has low operational cost. Besides, it comes at an affordable price, which makes the induction furnace the first choice for small scale companies.

The Induction Furnace (IF) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Induction Furnace (IF).

This report presents the worldwide Induction Furnace (IF) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABP

Electrotherm

Inductotherm Group

Megatherm

Agni Electrical

Indotherm

Magnalenz Induction Melting Furnace

Pees Induction Equipment

Induction Furnace (IF) Breakdown Data by Type

Coreless

Channel

Induction Furnace (IF) Breakdown Data by Application

Melting

Heating

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Induction Furnace (IF) status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Induction Furnace (IF) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Induction Furnace (IF) :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Induction Furnace (IF) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

