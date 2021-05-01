Global Industrial robot Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Industrial Robots Market – By Type (Cartesian Robots, Scara Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Other Industrial Robots), By Application(Welding Robots, Material Handling Robots, Painting robot, Palletizing robot, Assembly robot, Other Applications), By Industries(Automotive, Electronic & Electric, Machinery products & Metal, Plastic & Rubber, Food & Beverage and others) and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Industrial robot Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global industrial robot market is forecasted to thrive at a 9.8% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. The industrial robot market is likely to thrive on the back of rapid industrialization across the globe. The major manufacturing companies are adopting robotics technologies to improve efficiency and productivity of the unit.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of industrial robot market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Cartesian Robots

– Scara Robots

– Articulated Robots

– Cylindrical Robots

– Other Industrial Robots

By Application

– Welding Robots

– Material Handling Robots

– Painting robot

– Palletizing robot

– Assembly robot

– Other Applications

By Industries

– Automotive

– Electronic & Electric

– Machinery products & Metal

– Plastic & Rubber

– Food & Beverage

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)- Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– FANUC

– Yaskawa Motoman

– ABB

– KUKA

– Denso

– Omron Corporation

– Comau

– Kawasaki Robotics

– OTC Daihen Inc.

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Universal Robots

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.



Table of Content



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Industrial Robots Market

3. Global Industrial Robots Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Industrial Robots Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Industrial Robots Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. Cartesian Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Scara Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Articulated Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Cylindrical Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Others Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Industrial Robots Market Segmentation Analysis, By Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Industry

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Industry

11.4. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Electronic & Electric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Machinery products & Metal Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Plastic & Rubber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Food & Beverage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Other Industries Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Industrial Robots Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4. Welding Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Material Handling Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Painting robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Palletizing robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Assembly robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Other Applications Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.1.4. Cartesian Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Scara Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Articulated Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Cylindrical Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Others Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Industry

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Industry

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Industry

13.2.2.4. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Electronic & Electric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Machinery products & Metal Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Plastic & Rubber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.8. Food & Beverage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.9. Other Industries Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Application

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.2.3.4. Welding Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Material Handling Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Painting robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Palletizing robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Assembly robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. Other Applications Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.3.1.4. Cartesian Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Scara Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Articulated Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Cylindrical Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Others Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Industry

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Industry

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Industry

13.3.2.4. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Electronic & Electric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Machinery products & Metal Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Plastic & Rubber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.8. Food & Beverage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.9. Other Industries Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Application

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.3.3.4. Welding Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Material Handling Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Painting robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Palletizing robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Assembly robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.9. Other Applications Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Type

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.4.1.4. Cartesian Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Scara Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Articulated Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Cylindrical Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.8. Others Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023



Continue….

