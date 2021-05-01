Global Loyalty Management Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Mar 11, 2019 (Heraldkeeper via COMTEX) — WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Loyalty Management Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Scope of the Report:Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

The global Loyalty Management market is valued at 1990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5240 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Loyalty Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Loyalty Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Loyalty Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report coversAlliance Data Systems CorporationOracle CorporationIBM CorporationAimia IncSAP SEMaritz Holdings Inc.Fidelity Information ServicesBond Brand LoyaltyBrierley+PartnersICF InternationalKobie MarketingTibco SoftwareComarch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-loyalty-management-market-prospective-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2024-2019-03-11

Market Segment by Type, covers

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Loyalty Management Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Loyalty Management1.2 Classification of Loyalty Management by Types1.2.1 Global Loyalty Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Loyalty Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Customer Loyalty

1.2.4 Employee Retention

1.2.5 Channel Loyalty

1.3 Global Loyalty Management Market by Application1.3.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Travel & Hospitality

1.3.4 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Loyalty Management Market by Regions1.4.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Loyalty Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Loyalty Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Loyalty Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Loyalty Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Loyalty Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Loyalty Management (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Oracle Corporation2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Oracle Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 IBM Corporation2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Aimia Inc2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Aimia Inc Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SAP SE2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP SE Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Maritz Holdings Inc.2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Maritz Holdings Inc. Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Fidelity Information Services2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fidelity Information Services Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

