Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025
Introduction
The medicines which use radioactive materials to diagnose and treat diseases are called nuclear medicines. These are also known as radiopharmaceutical. The requirement of costly surgeries to find out diseases can be done away with by using nuclear medicines.
End-User/Technology
The end-users of nuclear medicines are diagnostic firms and healthcare industry. The nuclear medicines help in treatment of dangerous diseases like cancer by helping in detection at an early stage.
Market Dynamics
The global Nuclear Medicine market was valued at US$ 4.67 bn in 2016 and is expected to be valued at US$ 7.27 bn in 2021 with a CAGR of 9.3% for the forecast period 2017-2021.
Market Segmentation
The global Nuclear Medicine market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, application, and geographical region.
On the basis of type: Diagnostic and Therapeutic.
On the basis of procedure: Diagnostic (SPECT, PET) and Therapeutic (Alpha, Beta, Brachytherapy).
On the basis of application: Diagnostic (Thyroid, Neurology, Cardiology, Lymphoma, Oncology) and Therapeutic (Lymphoma, Thyroid, Endocrine Tumours, Bone Metastasis).
On the basis of geographical region: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
For the forecast period 2017-2021 Asia Pacific region is expected to show highest growth with largest market share because India, Japan and China has installed PET scanners and increased nuclear medicines production.
Opportunities
The drivers of global Nuclear Medicine market are the increases cases of patients suffering from diseases like cancer, funding for research in this field and advent of alpha radiotherapy.
Key Players
The big companies in global Nuclear Medicine market are Mallinckrodt plc, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Nordion, Inc., IBA Molecular Imaging, Cardinal Health Inc., GE Healthcare, Bayer AG, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products and Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
