Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2025

Orthodontics is a medical specialty that deals with the diagnosis, prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws.The market is valued at XX and is expected to grow at cumulative annual growth rate of XXX per cent for the forecast period. The valuation of this market is expected to reach XXX. The orthodontics supplies include:

Orthodontic Bonding and Accessories

Orthodontic Palatal Expanders

Orthodontic Brackets

Orthodontic Bands and Buccal Tubes

Archwires, Coil Springs, Stops, and Locks

Orthodontic Elastics

Orthodontic Floss and Cleaner

Orthodontic Pliers, Cutters, and Forceps

Orthodontic Instruments and Instrument Management Products

Orthodontic Headgear

Orthodontic Face Bows and Auxiliaries

Orthodontic Mouthguard and Retainer Cases

Extraoral Products, Including Dental Films

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065047

Market Dynamics

The increasing number of patients who suffer from malocclusion (imperfect positioning of the teeth when the jaws are closed), tooth decay, tooth loss and jaw pain, increasing awareness of the masses regarding improved dental treatment, all these factors lead to the growth of the market. The increasing per capita income also leads to the middle class people to spend more on their oral health. The markets in the emerging countries like India, China, South Korea, etc. provide new exciting opportunities for the key players in the market. These countries provide high growth opportunities for the market with high quality personnel at their disposal.

However, factors such as limited insurance cover for dental treatments restrain the market growth. Moreover, the expensiveness of such treatments affect the growth of the market in a negative way.

Market Segmentation

The market is partitioned on the grounds of type of products into:

Fixed braces- There are different kinds of braces. Traditional metal wired braces, clear braces, gold pated stainless steel braces, lingual braces, titanium braces, multi-loop edgewise archwire, etc.

Removable braces

It is further partitioned into the end users:

Children and teenagers

Adults

The market can also be segmented on the basis of geography into

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

Middle East

South America

Geographical Analysis

North America has the largest share in the market followed by Europe. This can be majorly attributed to the rising per capita income and high awareness regarding oral health. The highly developed healthcare infrastructure and incorporation of advanced technology has led to the highest growth in the region. As pointed out earlier, the Asia-Pacific region provides a great growth opportunity for the market leaders. The governing bodies in these countries have given tremendous support to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) scenario. Furthermore, the region is facing an increase in the prevalence of oral diseases. The large population in this region is also a major factor that projects the growth of the market in this region to be the highest in the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the largest players in the orthodontic supplies market are:

Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics, BioMersPte Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd., Ortho Organizers, Inc., 3M Unitek Corp., G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Ormco Corp., DB Orthodontics Ltd.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065047



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage