Global Professional Hair Care Market is Expected to Thrive at a CAGR of 4.1% forecast by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Professional Hair Care Market by Product Type (Hair Coloring, Shampoo, Styling Agent, and Straightening and Perming Product) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Salon, E-commerce, Pharmacy, Specialty Store, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Professional Hair Care Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global professional hair care market was valued at $18,072 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $23,601 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The professional hair care market includes the premium and salon based products that are organic and paraben-free and ensure damage-free hair with a healthy scalp.

The growth of the global professional hair care market is significantly driven by fluctuation in hair style trends, rapid increase in disposable income, population growth, and rise in air pollution across the world. Moreover, increase in usae of professional hair care products in developed regions and growth in adoption of organic ingredients are expected to create a lot of opportunities for the hair coloring products, and shampoo manufacturers to create a mass customer base. However, the high cost of such premium and professional products, and involvement of hazardous chemicals to soften hair hampers the global professional hair care market.

The global professional hair care market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into hair coloring, shampoo, styling agent, and straightening and perming product. By distribution channel, the professional hair care market is classified into hypermarket, salon, specialty store, e-commerce, pharmacy, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific professional hair care market size is highly fragmented. Professional hair care products consumption in this region is on the rise, owing to the increase in working women & young urban consumers.

The prominent players operating in the global professional hair care market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include L’OrÃ©al Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (EstÃ©e Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Product Type

– Hair Coloring

– Shampoo

– Styling Agent

– Straightening and Perming Product

By Distribution Channel

– Hypermarket

– Salon

– E-commerce

– Pharmacy

– Specialty Store

– Others

By Region

– North America – U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe – Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific – China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA – Brazil

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

