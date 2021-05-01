Global Recruitment Market to Reach CAGR 8.9% Between 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Recruitment Market – By Staffing Type (Temporary Staffing, Permanent Staffing, Employee Leasing, Others) By Offering (Software, Services, Others) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Recruitment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Recruitment Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 1,147.8 Billion by the end of 2023 from USD 642.8 Billion in 2017. Development of new recruitment solutions by various companies are believed to impel the growth of recruitment market. Other major growth driving factors of the market include growing global GDP and expansion of various sectors across the globe.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Recruitment Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Staffing Type

– Temporary Staffing

– Permanent Staffing

– Employee Leasing

– Others

By Offering

– Software

– Services

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various Key Players such as

– ADP, LLC

– ManpowerGroup

– Randstad Sourceright

– Alexander Mann Solutions

– Allegis Global Solutions

– Future Step

– Hays

– Kelly Outsourcing & Consulting Group

– The Adecco Group

– Randstad NV

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

