Global Small cells Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

Global Small Cells market, 2018-2023, is a market research report by KD Market Insights that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report offers market size and structure of the overall industry based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise. Global Small Cells market was held at USD XXX Million in 2017 and is expected to garner USD XXX Million by the end of 2023.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Small Cells Market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Small Cells market.

Global Small Cells Market Size & Forecast

The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Small Cells demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report segments the market based on By Technology into ….

– 2G

– 3G

– 4G/LTE

The report segments the market based on By Product into ….

-Femtocell

-Microcell

-Metrocell

-Picocell

The report segments the market based on By Application into ….

-Residential and SOHO

-Enterprises

-Other

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Small Cells Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Small Cells market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Small Cells market. Some of the key players profiled include Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm, Broadcom, CommScope, D-Link, Hitachi, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics, Alpha Networks, American Tower, Gemtek Technology, Genband, Juni Global, NEC, Ruckus Wireless, Ubiquiti Networks and Other Major Key Players



Abstract: Small Cells Used to Improve Wireless Coverage, Close the Gaps in

Coverage 1

Small Cells Executive Summary 18

Small Cell Market Driving Forces 18

Small Cell Market Shares 23

Small Cell Market Forecasts 24

1. Small Cells: Market Description and Market Dynamics 26

1.1 Small Cells Definition 26

1.1.1 Small Cells Set To Be Major Enabler for 5G 27

1.1.2 Vision for 5G 27

1.1.3 Outdoor Small Cell Market Is in The Beginning Stages Of Deployment29

1.2 Small Cells Bring Transformational 5G 31 Small Cells Market Driving Forces 32

1.3 Small Cell Networks 34

1.3.1 Small Cells Industry Addresses Fast-Paced Change 35

1.4 Small Cell Signal Enhancement 38

1.5 Shared Spectrum Radios 42

1.6 Base Station Functional Splits 43

1.6.1 Small Cells Miniature Cellular Base Stations 44

1.6.2 Small Cell Operator Challenges 47

1.6.3 Small Cell Base Stations 47

1.7 5G Envisioned As A Unifying Connectivity Fabric That Connects Everything Around Us 50

1.8 Business Model for Small Cells 53

1.8.1 Small Cell Site Risks Different From Tower Site Risks 54

2. Small Cells Market Shares and Forecasts 57

2.1 Small Cell Market Driving Forces 57

2.2 Small Cell Market Shares 62

2.2.1 Huawei 68

2.2.2 Ericsson Small Cells 70

2.2.3 Commscope / Airvana 71

2.3 Small Cell Market Forecasts 71

2.3.1 Small Cell Applications 3G, 4G, and 5G 74

2.3.1 Small Cell Installed Base 78

2.3.2 Small Cell Installation Issues 79

2.3.3 Microcells, Femtocells, and Picocells 80

2.3.4 Small Cell Backhaul 84

2.3.5 Small Cell Femtocells, Picocells, And Microcells 85

2.3.6 Enterprise Small Cell Market Forecast 92

2.3.7 Enterprise Needs For Indoor Coverage 95

2.3.8 Small Cells Industry Challenges 96

2.3.9 Small Cell Response to Market Challenges 97

2.3.10 DAS 98

2.4 Small Cell Booster Units 101

2.5 Number Of Mobile Internet Users 103

2.5.1 Telecommunications Fiber 111

2.5.2 Internet Traffic Growth 113

2.6 Small Cell 5G Analysis 115

2.6.1 Crowdsourcing Small Cells 122

2.7 DAS Analysis 122

2.8 Fiber Markets 123

2.8.1 5G Handles 10x More Data Than 4G 125

2.9 Small Cell Prices 126

2.10 Small Cell Regional Market Analysis 131

2.10.1 Wholesale Turf Vendor Mobile Backhaul Network Operators 133

2.10.2 US Small Cell Networks 133

2.10.3 San Francisco Leads in Municipal Small Cell Deployment 135

2.10.4 San Francisco Leads the Way in Municipal Small Cell Deployment 137

2.10.5 Asia-Pacific Market 138

2.10.6 China 138

2.10.7 Japan 138

2.10.8 UK 138

2.10.9 UK EE 138

2.10.10 Iran 139

2.10.11 Small Cell Deployments by Region and Density, Indoor and Outdoor,Architecture 140

3. Small Cells Product Description 141

3.1 Wireless Industry Small Cells for Homeowners 141

4. Small Cells Research and Technology 146

4.1 Modern Mobile Network 146

4.2 Small Cell Turfing Vendor Site Analysis 148

4.3 Session Border Controller (SBC) 149

4.3.1 China’s Quantum-Key Network, the Largest Ever, Is Officially Online 150

4.4 Small Cell Legislation in California 150

4.4.1 Competitiveness of Nations 151

4.5 Industry Associations 156

4.5.1 Cambridge Wireless 156

4.6 Small Cells Local Regulations 156

4.6.1 ETSI 157

4.7 Macro Network Layer 159

5. Small Cells Company Profiles 162

5.1 Airspan 162

5.2 ANs 163

5.2.1 ANS Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Small Cells 165

5.3 ADRF 166

5.4 AT&T 168

5.4.1 AT&T Small Cells 168

5.4.2 Fiber is Key to 5G 169

5.5 Ciena 170

5.5.1 Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2017 and Year-End Financial Results 171

5.6 Cisco Small Cells 171

5.6.1 Cisco Universal Small Cell 8000 Series End-Of-Life 172

5.7 CommScope 173

5.7.1 Commscope Revenue 178

5.7.2 Airvana 178

5.7.3 Airvana Targets Mobile Operators 181

5.8 Corning Spidercloud 181

5.8.1 SpiderCloud LTE Small Cell Technology 182

5.8.2 Corning Acquires SpiderCloud Wireless 183

5.9 Ericsson Small Cells 184

5.9.1 Ericsson Holistic View Of The Network 184

5.9.2 Ericsson Benefits Of Integrated Small Cells 185

5.9.3 Ericsson Lightpole Site 188

5.9.4 Ericsson Radio Dot System 192

5.9.5 Ericsson Dual Band Radio Dot 193

5.9.6 Hardened Radio Dot for Outdoor and Stadium Deployments 194

5.9.7 Ericsson Small Cell In-Building Solutions 197

5.9.8 Ericsson AT&T Qualcomm, and Small cells 198

5.10 Huawei 199

5.10.1 Huawei Small Cell Achievements in 4.5G/5G Technologies 202

5.10.2 Densify Cellular Networks, Creating Serious Inter-Cell Interference Solution 204

5.10.3 Huawei Revenue 207

5.11 ip.access 208

5.11.1 Industry Standard 209

5.12 Nokia 210

5.12.1 Nokia Small Cells Improve TCO 211

5.12.2 Nokia Small Cells Deliver Cost-Effective Capacity And Coverage, Indoors And Outdoors, Key To Network Innovation 212

5.12.3 Small Cells Support Heterogeneous Network 222

5.12.4 Nokia Small Cell Deployments 222

5.12.5 Smart WiFi Delivers Carrier Grade Wireless Access with Nokia AirScale Wi-Fi 223

5.12.6 Nokia AirScale Wi-Fi Allows Service Providers Without Licensed Spectrum To Run a Wi-Fi service That Takes Advantage Of Mobile Edge Computing223

5.13 NTSI 225

5.14 Optimos 226



