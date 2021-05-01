Global Whiplash Protection System Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Description

Automotive safety systems have become more advanced, sophisticated, and efficient and now includes whiplash protection systems. Whiplash protection is meant to safeguard theneck of the front seat occupant in rapid forward and backward movement of the head and neck from sudden acceleration or deceleration. The system ensures that the back of the occupant doesn’t move far away from the backrest when a rear collision occurs. Thus, these systems are the most vital safety solutions when it comes to back-endcollisions and prevents a multitude of injuries.

Initially, whiplash protection systems were offered only in the luxury vehicles due to extremely budget-conscious nature of the buyers in the wider segment. The first priority goes to the airbags and abs systems, post which the manufacturers think of adding other systems. But now, advanced safety systems are no longer limited to just luxury vehicles as the consumers have begun to demand improvements in vehicle safety systems, these systems are now available even in entry-level vehicles.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064165

Market Dynamics

Whiplash Protection System Market size is expected to grow at a swift pace over the next 5 years. The need for safer driving experience, rising awareness regarding road accidents, rising demand for vehicles and strict government regulations regarding the safety of the motorist is expected to boost the market.

It was reported that millions of people suffer injuries in road crashes due to lack of safety devices in the vehicles. This resulted in consumers becoming more concerned about the safety.Consumers are demanding for advanced safety features which will propel market. Organizations like NCAP is mandating whiplash protection system in all the automobiles which is escalating the demand further. Automobile manufacturers have to comply with country-specific safety norms if they wish to export their vehicles to another country.

Restraints

The major restraining factor for the whiplash protection system market is its high cost. The extra cost is incurred in designing and testing this system makes it expensive and due budget-conscious nature of the buyers, high price negatively affects the sales. Also, since the demand forwhiplash protection systems is directly dependent on the demand for cars, its market faces challenges on account of the cyclic nature of automotive production and sales.

Market Segmentation

The various market segments can be derived on the basis of type and vehicle type.

On the Basis of Type:

Headrest

Backrest

Others

On the Basis of Product Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The factors such as government regulations, burgeoning premium vehicle sales and initiatives by various companies is expected to cause the growth in whiplash protection system market in Asia Pacific led by India, China and Japan. The awareness regarding the safety technologies has taken the hike in the Asia Pacific regions which is becoming the engine for growth.The market in North America is also expected to expand at a healthy clip on the back of stringent regulations pertaining to car safety.Though Asia-Pacific is the largest automobile market in the world, it lags significantly behind North America in the whiplash protection systems market.

The high demand for safety systems is primarily from developed countries such as Europe and the US. However, developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are also slowly increasing their demand for advanced safety systems because of rapid economic growth and rising purchasing power of the average customer in the region.

Key Players

The key market players in the market are –

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Hyundai Mobis

Continental AG

Grammer AG

Autoliv Inc.

Lear Corporation

Takata Corporation

Volvo Group

ITW Automotive Products

Kongsberg Automotive

Nissan Motor

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064165

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage