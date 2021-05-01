Intent-Based Networking Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Insights

While studying about the intent-based networking market, one of its key capabilities is having the capacity to monitor, identify and react to change the network conditions. Therefore, it relates to the proper provision of network and administration as well as proactively manages the change in the entire operational conditions. At the core, intent-based networking is known to owe to its capabilities that have been evolving over the years. With the advent of machine learning algorithms, development of intent-based networking has become more evident in providing network automation.

Hence, leading to such autonomous functions and reducing human errors coupled with decreasing costs have efficiently taken the global Intent-Based Networking to rise high at a CAGR of42%. Also, it is expected that the market is capable of reaching a valuation of USD 4,908.5 million by 2023 from USD 634.5 million in 2017. This report has been countered by Market Research Future Reports, where analysts have gathered excellent research material about the market.

More precisely, intent-based networking is defined as the extent of network arrangement which is automated. This is done including software that implements changes autonomously. In recent times, networks are increasingly becoming more self-aware and capable of dynamic optimization, in real-time. Such changes are often made to enhance connectivity, while in other cases, remediation is required to adjust a condition or situation that has gone twisted.

Global Intent-Based Networking Drivers & Trends

Intent-based Networking (IBN) Market is bourgeoning owing to the rise in demand for autonomous devices and real-time network analytics. These technologies allow business networks to be more responsive and alert to emergencies. Also, it will enable the network administrators to define a desired set of networks and offers an automated network management platform that helps to allow the business to reduce manual network programming.

Besides, the advancements in technologies, such as IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) are fostering the demand for intent-based network (IBN) systems. There has been some observance that surge in data breaches incidents over the network is also anticipated to lift the demand for intent-based network market in the coming years. However, the cost of installation for IBN systems over the existing systems is expected to hamper the growth of the market. However, with the need for it at priority basis, this factor is overcoming in many businesses and making the intent-based network more efficient and work friendly as well.

Intent-based networking promises to provide many benefits to organizations of all sizes. As all IT administrators want better access control, massive scalability, security, and multi-vendor device management, it is making Intent-based networking market accessible and uprising. This is the consideration which states to be more compelling, whereas the ability to manage hundreds to thousands of various devices on a network is truly a high technology stand which is to do with speed, automation, and simplicity. These considerations are hence making the market to achieve more valuation in the forecast period from the past decades.

Global Intent-Based Networking Segmentation

According to MRFR’s reports, the global intent-based networking market has been segmented on the basis of application, component, and end-user.

Segmentation by application comprises of the data center, remote offices, and cloud.

Segmentation by component comprises of hardware, software, and services.

Segmentation by end-user comprises of BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, defense, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global intent-based networking (IBN) market is assessed to proliferate moderately during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. MRFR portrays a geographical analysis of intent-based networking (IBN) market, which is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Among them, North America is the leading region owing to the presence of key players in the region. Here, the US is leading with the intent-based networking market by having the appearance of key companies such as Apstra Inc, Veriflow Systems and Cisco. These have a significant market share and is expected to lead the IBN market in the forecast time. An added factor that is driving the IBN market in North America is the continuous research and development in this field coupled with the new development of products by the key players.

Next comes, Europe region, which is expected to mount with high pace during the forecast period owing to the presence of various industries such as BFSI, It and telecom industry, and others. Besides, the European government is also mainly supporting for IBN to reduce the glitches.

Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market with increasing investments being made by the key players in the region. Even, with the increasing number of IoT devices is driving the IBN market, as robust network connectivity is the need for information transfer. With that, to enhance the network connectivity infrastructure in future, IBN will play a crucial role and thus would grow the market exponentially.

Industry Updates

January 29, 2019: Cisco introduced new Catalyst industrial switches and industrial Integrated Services Routers with the purpose for building IoT environments. They are powered by IOS XE – the modern operating system that powers intent-based networking across the campus, branch, and WAN. The new platforms were managed by Cisco DNA Center, which gave customers a single pane of glass view across their campus, branch and IoT environments.

