Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market Comprehensive Study 2019-2025 with Top Key Players- Cisco, GE, Honeywell, Intel, IBM and more…
Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Market
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
IoT is now working with other technologies like AI and the cloud; global adoption will be driven by communication and consumer electronics, industrial design and automation, and transportation sectors.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco,
GE,
Honeywell,
Intel,
IBM
ABB
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Huawei
Bosch
Kuka
Texas Instrumemts
Dassault Systemes
PTC
ARM
NEC
The Internet of Things (IoT) as a concept has fascinated the world for some years. Now, its large-scale impact is slowly being seen. The way things are going, this could well be the year of IoT.
IoT involves extending internet connectivity beyond standard devices, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, to any range of traditionally dumb or non-internet-enabled physical devices and everyday objects. Embedded with technology, these devices can communicate and interact over the internet, and they can be remotely monitored and controlled.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sensor
RFID
Industrial Robotics
Distributed Control System
Condition Monitoring
Smart Meter
Smart Beacon
Yield Monitoring
Electronic Shelf Label
Camera
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Energy
Oil & Gas
Metals and Mining
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Agriculture
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
