Investments Market emerging trends, Growth rate and Business Opportunities by key players Agricultural Bank of China, Northwestern Mutual, Barclays, JP Morgan, and Bank of America

The investment market consists of the fees and commissions from investment management activities earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manage investment related activities such as securities underwriting, stock brokerage and wealth management services. It does not include the value of investments held or the amount of money invested in a given year, net or gross but fees commissions or margins on the amounts invested. The investment industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry though some investment firms offer other financial services.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Agricultural Bank of China, Northwestern Mutual, Barclays, JP Morgan, and Bank of America

North America was the largest region in the global investments market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global investments market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global investments market.

The demand for automated or robo advice is growing rapidly in wealth management services. Automated advice is an online wealth management service which provides automated or algorithmic investment advice without any human intervention. This is becoming popular mainly because robo advisors are relatively cheap, compared to traditional wealth management services. Though robo advice is not entirely new, it is recently gaining traction amongst users. According consulting firm Corporate Insight, total assets managed by the 11 leading robo advisors in the US rose 65% during 2014, and registered assets under management (AUM) reached $19 billion.

