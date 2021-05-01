IP Phones Market Global Analysis 2019 – 2023: Key Findings, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Regional Study, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

IP Phones Market Scenario:

An IP Phone is a VoIP-based telephone service. IP phones make use of voice over IP technologies for placing and transmitting calls over an IP network, such as internet or the traditional public switched telephone network. Digital IP-based phones use control protocols such as the session initiation protocol (SIP) or skinny client control protocol (SCCP) or others.

Major factors driving the growth of IP phones market is the cost effectiveness. The rising competition between the telecommunication service providers and internet service providers across the industry is driving the growth of IP phones market. IP-based communication is replacing TDM networks at a steady pace. The components like gateways, switches, routers and others carry voice and data content over the IP based network.

The IP Phones Market has been segmented on the basis of component, type and end user. The component segment comprises of hardware and software components. The software components segment is further bifurcated into TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, SIP and others. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) is a competing standard to H.323 and is a communications protocol for signaling.

Its main advantages are that it is easy to implement, debug and to integrate applications. It is typically used for the purpose of controlling multimedia communication sessions. The most common applications of SIP are in internet telephony for voice and video calls, private IP telephone systems, as well as instant messaging over internet protocol (IP) networks.

Major Key Players:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Avaya (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Mitel (Canada)

NEC (Japan)

ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.)

Unify (U.S.)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Segments:

IP phones market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

Software

TCP/IP

DHCP

DNS

Others

Hardware

Display

Ethernet

Speaker/Microphone

Keypad

By Type

Wired

DECT

Wi-Fi

By End User

Corporate Consumers

Individual Consumers

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of IP phones market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in IP phones market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.

