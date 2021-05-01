IT Training Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – IBM, LearnQuest, Oracle, QA, SAP
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“IT Training Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”
Posted via Industry Today. Follow us on Twitter @IndustryToday
IT training is offered by professional organizations/enterprises. It comprises of business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) training.
The analysts forecast the global IT training market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IT training market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
|Request Free Sample Report @
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3156012-global-it-training-market-2018-2022
The report, Global IT Training Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• IBM
• LearnQuest
• Oracle
• QA
• SAP
Market driver
• Cost-effectiveness of e-learning
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Continuous changes in IT training materials
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increased adoption of advances gadgets.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3156012-global-it-training-market-2018-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Development – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Database – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Security – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increased adoption of advanced gadgets
• Shift toward virtual classrooms
• Emergence of social learning and gamification
• Advent of competency-based curriculum
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• IBM
• LearnQuest
• Oracle
• QA
• SAP
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)