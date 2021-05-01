M2M Services Market Development Trends, Growth Rate and Top Key Players: AT&T, EE, Sprint, Verizon, Aeris Communications, Amdocs, Applied Satellite Technology., China Mobile, Comarch

Global M2M Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

A machine-to-machine (M2M) platform is a programmed unit in which M2M applications and services are built on. This report studies the M2M Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the M2M Services market by product type and applications/end industries. Adoption of M2M in supply chain management is driving the market.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of M2M Services.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AT&T, EE, Sprint, Verizon, Aeris Communications, Amdocs, Applied Satellite Technology., China Mobile, Comarch, Digi International, Ericsson

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wire Technologie

Wireless Technologie

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil And Gas

Precision Agriculture

Military

Government

Smart Cities/Municipalities

Manufacturing

Public Utilities

Table of Content:

1 M2M Services Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 EE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 EE M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sprint

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 M2M Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sprint M2M Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Verizon

3 Global M2M Services Market Competition, by Players

4 Global M2M Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America M2M Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe M2M Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific M2M Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America M2M Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue M2M Services by Countries

10 Global M2M Services Market Segment by Type

11 Global M2M Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global M2M Services Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

