Managed Security Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022 including top key players lik IBM , HP, Cisco Systems , Dell Secure Works, AT&T, Computer Science Corp.

Managed Security Services (MSS) refers to the remote monitoring and management of IT security functions by third-party service providers in order to effectively protect the sensitive data of the organizations. The task of information security is becoming more complex with the growth of the business in terms of size and structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services and big data. Rising number of security attacks and malicious practices by organized cyber criminals have been creating concerns among of all sectors of businesses. Additionally, increased complexities in network infrastructure and lack of capital and skilled IT professionals are proving to be major hindrances in data security management. In such scenario, the outsourcing of security task to managed security service providers has emerged as a lucrative option for the organizations. Managed security services may either be delivered by setting up necessary security infrastructure on-site in the organization, or completely controlled by the service provider from remote location.

The trend of BYOD adoption at workplaces to improve the productivity by allowing the employee to access corporate data via personal devices has been rising, thereby increasing the need for data security. Lack of capital resources and skilled IT staff has been diverting organizations from in-house security management. Additionally, compliance requirements for data security are stimulating the organizations to outsource the data security tasks. However, reluctance to share sensitive data and varying customer demands regarding security package are the major challenges for the market. Further, the growing awareness and concerns about data breaches would create the opportunities for MSSPs in the future.

Get Sample Copy of ” Managed Security Services Market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012774

Top Key Players:

IBM Corporation

HP

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell SecureWorks

AT&T

Computer Science Corp.

Symantec Corp.

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

BT Group

The global managed security services market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, organization size, application, verticals and geography. Application segment include managed IPS/IDS, Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS), Unified threat management (UTM), firewall management, and endpoint security. Deployment mode includes cloud-based and on-premise or customer-premise equipment deployment mode. The organizations are divided into small- and medium-sized businesses and large businesses. Verticals segment includes BFSI, telecom and IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing sectors and other.

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of MSS market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Porter’s five forces analysis and a SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by them

The value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value addition at every stage in the chain

The quantitative analysis of the market through 2013-2020 is provided to elaborate the market potential

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012774

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, organization size, application, verticals and geography.

Deployment Mode:

Hosted or cloud-based MSS

On-premise or customer-premise equipment (CPE) MSS

Organization Size:

Small- and Medium-sized businesses

Large businesses

Applications:

Managed IPS and IDS

Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS)

Unified threat management (UTM)

Secured information and event management (SIEM)

Firewall management

Endpoint Security

Others

Verticals:

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]