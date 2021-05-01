Natural Gas and LNG Market Revenue Global Forecast to 2025 with Financial Information, Key Companies Profile, Size, Share, Supply, Demand, SWOT Analysis

India Natural Gas and LNG market is expected to grow from US$ 19.7 billion in 2015 to US$ 30.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2016 and 2025

Natural gas including R-LNG in India has been widely recognized as the fuel with multiple promising aspects. The present situation of the gas sector in India is going through multiple challenging phase. Due to its high macroeconomic growth visions and increasing population, the country is facing major challenge in terms of growing energy demand and greenhouse gas emission.

The Natural Gas and LNG Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Major Natural Gas and LNG market Players:

Petronet LNG limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Pvt. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd. and Indraprastha Gas Limited

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on end-user. The end-user segmentation of the report covers five major segments including; fertilizer, power, industrial, City Gas Distribution (CGD), and others. The study focuses upon market of natural gas produced from different on-shore and off-shore ports of country. Among all end-user segments, Power generation sector is the second largest consumer of natural gas in India after the fertilizer industry. However, city gas distribution segment shows large opportunity in the coming years and is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2016 to 2025.

The report aims to provide an overview of India Natural Gas and LNG market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Gas market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers government regulations for the current and upcoming years. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, market trends, and opportunities in the markets. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Natural Gas and LNG market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Natural Gas and LNG market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

