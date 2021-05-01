Offshore Wind Energy Market is Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2023

The global offshore wind energy market was valued at $2,727 thousand in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,334 thousand by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in demand for electricity processes and rise in government expenditures. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and easy renewable sources of energy further boosts the market growth. However, high initial costs associated with offshore wind energy systems and effects of offshore wind farms on marine animals are the factor anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The major companies profiled in the report include Siemens Wind Power, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Gamesa Corporacion Technologica SA, GE Wind Energy, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Dong Energy A/S, Suzlon Group, Nordex SE, and China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited.The global offshore wind energy market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2015, Europe accounted for the maximum share of the global market, in terms of volume, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to increase in urbanization, specifically in Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Moreover, rise in urban population with increased per capita disposable income and growth in overall demand for renewable energy sources drive growth of the European market.

Key Findings of the Offshore Wind Energy Market:

North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

Europe is projected to maintain its lead position from 2017 to 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.1%, in terms of capacity.

UK accounted for almost one-third of the global market in 2016.

China occupied around one-ninth share of the global offshore wind energy market in 2016.

In terms of value, Denmark is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Offshore Wind Energy Market, By Geography

Chapter 5: Company Profile

