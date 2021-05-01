Online Grocery Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Online Grocery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Online Grocery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.
Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc.
Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Online Grocery market size was 27500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 129540 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Grocery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Carrefour
Kroger
Tesco
Walmart
Amazon
Target
ALDI
Coles Online
BigBasket
Longo
Schwan Food
FreshDirect
Honestbee
Alibaba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Grocery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Online Grocery Manufacturers
Online Grocery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Online Grocery Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
