Polypropylene and Polypropylene Composites Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players

Injection molding involves the manufacturing of plastic products by injecting molten materials into a mold, where it is melted, cooled, and solidified to form the final product. Thermoplastic and thermosetting injection molded plastics are used to manufacture several parts and components for various applications. The major thermoplastic polymers used in injection molding include polypropylene, high-impact polystyrene, low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, polycarbonate, polypropylene composites, polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, polysulphone, and others. In addition, epoxy resin, polyester, and melamine formaldehyde are some of the prominent thermosetting polymers used for injection molding. The demand for injection polypropylene & polypropylene composites has increased over the last decade, as they can attain complex & intricate shape, minimizing wastage of the material.

Surge in demand for polypropylene and polypropylene composites from various application industries acts as the major driver of the global PP and PP composites market. Moreover, low labor cost, advantage of mass production, and better waste management in the injection molding process have fueled the growth of the market. However, high initial tooling cost of the injection molding and availability of other substitutes providing stiff competition to polypropylene restrain the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements have led to the adoption of robotics in injection molding process, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the global polypropylene and polypropylene composites market for injection molding on the basis of product, fiber type, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into polypropylene (PP) and polypropylene composites. On the basis of fiber type, the market is divided into glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others. By application, it is bifurcated into transportation, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Borealis AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Ltd, SABIC, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., DuPont, INEOS, and Braskem.

KEY BENEFITS

Porters Five Force’s analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the polypropylene and polypropylene composites market for injection molding from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

An in-depth analysis of the current research & developments within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis has been elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments have been enlisted in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Polypropylene (PP)

Polypropylene Composites

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

By Application

Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

