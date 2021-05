Precision Agriculture Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies and Forecast to 2022

Precision agriculture also known as site specific crop management (SSCM) and satellite farming is an advanced farming technique that utilizes several technologies such as GPS, GIS and remote sensing to collect crucial field related information, which is further analyzed to support grower’s decisions with regard to crop fertilizing, planting, and harvesting. In addition, sensors are placed throughout the field that measure temperature, nutrition level and humidity of the soil.

Therefore, the technology eliminates manual human efforts by automating crucial processes including real-time farm monitoring and information sharing.

Precision agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need of optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming, have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the productivity and crop yield.

By offering technologies such as real-time farm monitoring, weather forecasting, optimal field requirements and similar others, precision agriculture enables the farmers to increase the yield with minimum human efforts and wastage. Moreover, the technology enables the farmers to manage their resources as well as access real time information through their smartphones, thereby offering greater mobility and ease of operation.

However, major restraints of the market are affordability of the technology and lack of awareness about the benefits of precision agriculture among farmers, particularly in the developing countries.

Get Sample Copy of ” Precision Agriculture Market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012758

TOP KEY PLAYERS

Deere & Company

CropMetrics LLC

Trimble Navigation Limited

CropX

AgSmarts Inc

AgSense LLC

AGCO Corporation

Dickey-John Corporation

Monsanto Company

Ag Leader Technology

Segmentation Overview

The report also presents a complete analysis of the world precision agriculture market based on technology, component, and geography. GIS, telematics, VRT, GPS, and remote sensing are some of the key technologies covered in the technology segment.

Among these, GPS is the most popular technology. The world precision agriculture market is further bifurcated into two key components: hardware and software.

Hardware includes sensors, drones, ASS, radar, GPS, and others (display, satellite, and mobiles). Software includes GIS, crop management software, weather tracking and forecasting software, inventory management software, people management software, and financial management software.

The market is further analyzed across four different geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America includes the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, whereas Europe covers U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe.

The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific. LAMEA is bifurcated into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012758

TOP FACTORS IMPACTING WORLD PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET

The top impacting factors of the world precision agriculture market are the growing adoption of smartphones, aggrandized use of cloud technology, booming population, technological advancement, lack of awareness, and high initial investment. Some of the factors such as lack of awareness about precision agriculture products and huge investment act as restraints for the market growth.

Growing Adoption of Smartphones

Smartphone adoption has been one of the most prominent factors in the proliferation of the precision agriculture technology. A smartphone acts as a bridge between the end user and advanced agriculture technology equipment.

Integration of smartphones with agriculture equipment and field devices delivers easy access to agriculture mobile applications, which allows farmers to monitor their fields remotely. Therefore, it helps the farmers in keeping pace with the rapidly changing demands of the consumers.

Aggrandized use of cloud technology

Cloud is a centralized, virtualized, automated, and shared infrastructure. Cloud allows storage of crop-related information, which can be further accessed by growers using smartphones.

Currently, integrated GPS is available in most of the new agriculture equipment; thus, weather conditions can also be sourced from various cloud-based applications and service providers. Therefore, inclusion of cloud technology in precision agriculture is one of the major drivers for the growth of the world precision agriculture market.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the world precision agriculture market with current trends and future growth opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated for the period 2015-2022, which have been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis provides inputs on the potential of buyers and suppliers and highlights the competitive structure of the market, which is likely to enable market players to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of different stakeholders involved at various stages.

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights the essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012758

PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

BY TECHNOLOGY

Geographic information system (GIS)

Telematics

Variable rate technology (VRT)

Global positioning system (GPS)

Remote Sensing

BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Sensors

Drones

Automated Steering System

Radar

Global positioning system (GPS)

Others

Software

Geographic information system (GIS)

Crop Management Software

Weather Tracking and Forecasting Software

Inventory Management Software

People Management Software

Financial Management Software

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.