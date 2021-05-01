Proximity Switches/Sensors – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the proximity switches/sensors market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the proximity switches/sensors market, by segmenting it based on by technology, by type, by applications, by chip type and regional demand. Wide use of proximity switches or sensors in consumer electronics, industrial application and automobiles, is the key factor propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, growing awareness among individuals regarding safety systems has rised the implementation of proximity sensors in automobiles. Furtherdown, impressive growth of automotive industry and healthcare industry across the globe, is further expected to augment the proximity switches/sensors market in near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by technology, by type, by chip type and application in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global proximity switches/sensors market across five broad geographic regions are included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the proximity switches/sensors market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the proximity switches/sensors market.

The report provides the size of the proximity switches/sensors market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global proximity switches/sensors market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The proximity switches/sensors market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Proximity switches/sensors market, split into regions. Based on technology, type, chip type and applications, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for proximity switches/sensors. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of proximity switches/sensors several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, Schneider Electric among others.

The global proximity switches/sensors market has been segmented into:

Global Proximity Switches/Sensors Market: By Technology

• Inductive

• Capacitive

• LVDT

• Ultrasonic

• Photoelectric

Global Proximity Switches/Sensors Market: By Type

• Vibration Monitoring

• Parking Sensor

• Conveyor Systems

• Assembly Lines

• Others

Global Proximity Switches/Sensors Market: By Applications

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Food & Beverage

• Consumer Electronics

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Global Proximity Switches/Sensors Market: By Chip Type

• Single Chip

• Multi-Chip

Global Proximity Switches/Sensors Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF PROXIMITY SWITCHES/ SENSORS MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SWITCHES/ SENSORS MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SWITCHES/ SENSORS MARKET REVENUE, 2017 – 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SWITCHES/ SENSORS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 INDUCTIVE

5.3 CAPACITIVE

5.4 LVDT

5.5 ULTRASONIC

5.6 PHOTOELECTRIC

6 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SWITCHES/ SENSORS MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 VIBRATION MONITORING

6.3 PARKING SENSOR

6.4 CONVEYOR SYSTEMS

6.5 ASSEMBLY LINES

6.6 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SWITCHES/ SENSORS MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

7.3 INDUSTRIAL

7.4 AUTOMOTIVE

7.5 FOOD & BEVERAGE

7.6 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

7.7 PHARMACEUTICAL

7.8 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SWITCHES/ SENSORS MARKET, BY CHIP TYPE

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 SINGLE CHIP

8.3 MULTI-CHIP

9 GLOBAL PROXIMITY SWITCHES/ SENSORS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 NORTH AMERICA

9.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.1.2 U.S.

9.1.3 CANADA

9.1.4 MEXICO

9.2 EUROPE

9.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.2.1.1 DRIVERS

9.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.2.2 U.K.

9.2.3 FRANCE

9.2.4 GERMANY

9.2.5 ITALY

9.2.6 SPAIN

9.2.7 REST OF EUROPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC

9.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.3.1.1 DRIVERS

9.3.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.3.2 INDIA

9.3.3 CHINA

9.3.4 JAPAN

9.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

9.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.4.1.1 DRIVERS

9.4.1.2 RESTRAINS

9.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA