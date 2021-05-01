Sangers Sequencing Service Market to Register Substantial Expansion Worldwide by 2025

Sanger’s sequencing method is based on the principle of detecting labelled chain-terminating nucleotides, which are incorporated by a DNA polymerase during the replication of a template. This method of sequencing is also known as chain termination or dideoxy sequencing. The global Sanger’s sequencing service market was valued at $192 million in 2013, and is estimated to reach at $1,085 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2025.

As Sanger’s sequencing is known as the gold standard of sequencing technologies, as it offers long read capability and a high-degree of accuracy. Sanger’s sequencing services are routinely offered by sequencing companies to different end users such as academic institutes and hospitals for sequence analysis.

Advantages associated with Sanger’s sequencing, technological advancements in sequencing procedures, and surge in application of Sanger’s sequencing are the key factors that boost market growth. Furthermore, increase in genome mapping programs; rise in awareness pertaining to DNA sequencing; and increase in investment in research, development, & innovation have bolstered the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled professionals and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Conversely, the use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and high growth potential in untapped emerging countries are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the near future.

The Sanger’s sequencing service market is segmented based on application, end user, and region. By application, the market is divided into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. Deepening on end user, it is fragmented into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceuticals companies, biotechnology companies and hospitals & clinics. Region wise, the market is classified into the following regions, namely, the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and rest of the world (ROW).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

>Diagnostics

>Biomarkers & Cancer

>Reproductive Health

>Personalized Medicine

>Forensics

>Others

By End User

>Academic & Government Research Institutes

>Pharmaceutical Companies

>Biotechnology Companies

>Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

>United States

>EU

>Japan

>China

>India

>Southeast Asia

>Rest of the World (ROW)

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

>Source BioScience

>GenScript Biotech Corporation

>Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

>LGC Science Group Limited

>Fasteris SA

>CeMIA SA

>Quintara Biosciences

>GenHunter Corporation

>Eurofins Scientific SE

>GENEWIZ

>Nucleics

>SciGenom Labs Pvt. Limited

>Microsynth AG. Inc.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

>Laragen, Inc.

>StarSEQ GmbH

