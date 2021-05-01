Seaweed Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

Seaweed is a plant-like organism, which are adhered to rock or other hard substrata in coastal areas. Based on the pigmentation, seaweeds are categorized into three broad groups, red, brown, and green. Botanists refer to these broad groups as phaeophyceae, rhodophyceae, and chlorophyceae, respectively. Seaweeds are macro-algae that differentiate them from micro-algae, which are microscopic in size, and are often unicellular. Red and brown seaweeds are mostly found in marine water, whereas green seaweeds grow in freshwater. Seaweeds are used in many maritime countries across the globe as a source of human food, hydrocolloids, fertilizers, animal feed additives, and others, including aquaculture, biomass for fuel, and wastewater treatment. The major utilization of these seaweeds as food and food ingredients is in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China, Indonesia, Philippines, Korea, and Japan where seaweed cultivation has developed into a huge industry.

Hydrocolloid polysaccharides have significant importance, both technologically and economically, since they are used in the food, pharmaceutical, medicinal, and biotechnological industries, due to their distinct physicochemical properties. Increase in demand for seaweeds in the manufacture of hydrocolloids, such as agar, alginate, and carrageenan, is anticipated to boost the adoption of seaweeds during the forecast period. Moreover, they are applicable in human food, hydrocolloids, fertilizers, animal feed additives, aquaculture, biofuel, and wastewater treatment, which increase their consumption. Untapped markets in North American and European countries are anticipated to open new opportunities for the seaweed manufacturers, thereby driving the market growth. However, volatility in the prices of seaweed due to unstable supply and constant change in weather patterns hamper the market growth.

The seaweed market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into red, brown, and green seaweed. The applications covered in the study include human food, hydrocolloids, fertilizers, animal feed additives, and others. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Cargill Inc., DuPont, Groupe Roullier, Irish Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), Annie Chun’s Inc., Chase Organics, GimMe Health Foods, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, and Mara Seaweed.

